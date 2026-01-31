Ryan Jagers shoots Princeton to win at Kewanee with late 3: Friday’s BCR Roundup

Princeton's Ryan Jagers made a 3-point basket to give Princeton a 59-58 lead with 38 seconds on the way to a 63-58 win at Kewanee Friday night. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Princeton 63, Kewanee 58: Ryan Jagers hit the go-ahead basket with a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left for a 59-58 lead to send the Tigers to a Three Rivers East victory Friday at Brockman Gymnasium in Kewanee.

Gavin Lanham clinched the Princeton win with two free throws as the Tigers (4-19, 1-5) snapped a 9-game losing streak with their first conference win of the season.

Jack Oester led the Tigers with 20 points, Lanham added 15 points, 10 in the second half, while Jagers netted 11 and Julian Mucha had nine.

The Boilermakers fell to 12-11, 3-3.

The Riveters won the JV prelim 36-34. Deacon Gutshall led the Kittens with 15 points and Bryce Cochran added 12.

Kewanee also won the freshmen game 47-27.

Bureau Valley 69, Monmouth United 59: The BV Storm (5-13) defeated the Red Storm for their third straight win at the Storm Cellar Friday, evening their record in the Lincoln Trail Conference at 3-3.

E-P 58, Hall 34: The Panthers (10-8, 3-3) took a 30-18 halftime lead on the way to a Three Rivers East victory over the Red Devils in Prophetstown.

The Red Devils fell to 11-11, 1-5 in the Three Rivers East.