Lili McClain becomes fifth St. Bede girl to score 1,000 points: BCR Basketball Notebook

St. Bede senior Lili McClain (front) is joined by. all of her St. Bede fans to celebrate her 1,000th career point she scored in Thursday's game at Henry.

Lili McClain became the fifth St. Bede girl to score 1,000 career points in the second quarter of Thursday’s 43-35 victory at Henry,

The St. Bede senior finished the night with 28 points and now has 1,022 in her career.

Katie Carls (2003-06) tops the Bruins scoring charts with 1,471 career points, ranked seventh in Bureau County history. She’s followed by Maria Lorenzi (1990-94) at 1,453, Taleah Sanford (2001-04) at 1,132 and recent grad Ali Bosnich (2021-24) at 1,054.

McClain will have some company around Bureau County joining the 1,000-point club.

St. Bede senior Lili McClain, joined by coaches Tom Ptak and Lexi Marx, scored her 1,000th career point she scored in Thursday's game at Henry. She is the fifth St. Bede girl to score 1,000 points. (Photo provided)

Hall senior Braden Curran is 19 points away from hitting 1,000 entering Friday’s game at Erie-Prophetstown. If he comes up short Friday, he’ll take his shot on his homecourt in Saturday’s matinee with rival St Bede.

He would become the 13th Red Devil to reach 1,000 points. All-stater Shawn Jeppson, the 1998 Class A Player of the Year in Illinois, heads the list with 1,829 points, ranked ninth all-time in Bureau County. He also went on to score 1,000 points at Illinois State.

The Devils Dozen includes Mac Resetch (2019-23) at 1,348, Brett Fanning (2011-14) at 1,238, Rollie Himes (1972-75) at 1,209, Derek Zeman (1985-88) at 1,176, Trez Rybarczyk (2018-21) at 1,166, Jeff Sebben (1977-80) at 1,149, Harold Meek (1944-46) at 1,124, Korby Kasperski (2004-08) at 1,101, Ryan Peterson (1989-92) at 1,079, Ray Mack (1956-58) at 1,066 and Ken Meek (1950-52) at 1,017.

Bureau Valley junior guard Libby Endress is also zeroing in on 1,000 career points. She scored 28 in the Storm’s 78-34 win Wednesday over West Central and is 22 away from becoming the sixth member of the BV girls 1,000-point club.

Saige Barnett is the Storm’s all-time scorer with 1,426 points. Other 1,000-point scorers are Bethany Ellis (1996-98) at 1,284, Christen Hurley (2015-18) at 1,199, Melanie Thompson (2007-10) at 1,147 and Kate Salisbury (2021-24) at 1,037.

Endress is also on pace to break the single-season steals record of 106 shared by Angie Bickett and Saige Barnett. She has 100. The career steals record of 349 held by Barnett is also in range for Endress (256).

Hall loses Chace Sterling

Hall has felt the effect of missing sophomore center Chace Sterling, who sustained a hip injury in Tuesday’s loss to Mendota. Hall coach Mike Filippini said it was a significant injury, but there is no break.

“He is expected to be out for at least two or three weeks. We hope we get back for the regionals. We’ll have to wait and see,” Filippini said.

The young Devil has had a sterling sophomore season, averaging 10.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. The biggest impact Hall will face is on the boards.

“The last two nights, Mendota had 15 offensive rebounds, and Bureau Valley had 14 (Wednesday). That’s just killing us,” Filippini said. “Without Chace, we’re just not very big. It’s tough to rebound when you don’t have your leading rebounder. Sounds like an excuse, but I don’t know what else you can say.

“Other teams don’t feel sorry for you. You’ve got to keep playing. You’ve got to be tough and try a way to win.”

Bureau Valley coach Jason Marquis told Sterling he wished him a speedy recover outside the locker room after Wednesday’s game.