Graysen Provance scores school-record 44 as Seneca prevails at Dwight: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls basketball

Seneca 67, Dwight 60: At Dwight on Thursday, the visiting Fighting Irish – now 9-15 overall and 2-3 in the Tri-County Conference – received a school-record 44-point effort from Graysen Provance and survived a fourth-quarter Trojans rally to earn the TCC upset over Dwight (17-9 overall, 4-2 TCC).

In addition to Provance’s 44, Camryn Stecken scored five points for the victors, who host the Seneca Shootout this Saturday.

Somonauk/Leland 41, Serena 30: At Serena, the visiting Bobcats (12-13 overall, 5-0 Little Ten) remained atop the LTC regular-season standings with a 5-0 conference mark by defeating the recently crowned league tournament champs.

Kiley Mason (14 points, five rebounds, three steals), Abby Hohmann (seven points, six rebounds, five assists) and Ella Roberts (five points, seven rebounds) paced the Somonauk/Leland attack, with Alexa Larson and Ashley McCoy adding a combined 10 points and eight steals in the win.

Finley Jobst scored nine points, Kendall Whiteaker put in seven, and Parker Twait combined five points with eight rebounds for the Huskers (15-11 overall, 3-2 Little Ten).

Earlville 43, IMSA 25: At Aurora, the visiting Red Raiders picked up the Little Ten Conference victory over host Illinois Math & Science Academy led by a no-doubt double-double of 21 points and 17 rebounds from Audrey Scherer.

Bailey Miller just missed a double-double herself with nine points and 16 rebounds. Addie Scherer added eight points.

Audrey Scherer (J.T. Pedelty)

El Paso-Gridley 50, Fieldcrest 44: At Minonk, the host Knights fell on senior night despite a fourth-quarter rally.

Ivory Bryant’s 13-point, 16-rebound double-double, TeriLynn Timmerman’s 10 points and nine points courtesy of Pru Mangan paced the Knights.

Weathersfield 62, Marquette 43: At Kewanee, the visiting Crusaders were dealt the nonconference road defeat despite double-digit scoring from both Kaitlyn Davis (17 points) and Emily Ryan-Adair (10).

Reed-Custer 43, Streator 34: At Braidwood, the visiting Bulldogs (3-21 overall, 0-10 Illinois Central Eight) suffered the conference road loss.

Boys basketball

Newark 47, Gardner-S. Wilmington 37: At Newark, the host Norsemen (12-10 overall) notched the nonconference triumph.

Reggie Chapman put together 24 points, five rebounds and four assists for Newark, with Cody Kulbartz added 23 points, 10 rebounds and a half dozen blocked shots.