Top-seed Woodland, No. 2 Marquette win semifinal games at Tri-County Tournament: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Marquette 64, Seneca 56: In the semifinals of the 99th Tri-County Conference Tournament in Granville, the No. 2-seeded Crusaders outscored the No. 3-seeded Fighting Irish 44-23 in the middle two quarters to advance to Friday’s 8 p.m. championship game against top-seeded Woodland.

Luke McCullough and Alec Novotney led Marquette (16-5) with 18 and 17 points respectively, while Lucas Craig added 11 points and Griffin Dobberstein seven points.

Cam Shriey netted a game-high 21 points for Seneca (10-13) - which plays Dwight at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the third-place game. Brady Sheedy added 11 points and Brayden Simek nine points.

Woodland 58, Dwight 51: In the semifinals of the 99th Tri-County Conference Tournament in Granville, the top-seeded Warriors (15-6) advanced to the title game for the first time since 2010 with the triumph over the No. 5-seeded Trojans (11-9).

Woodland led by four at halftime but trailed by one entering the final eight minutes.

Plano 53, Serena 51: At Serena, the Reapers scored in the final seconds to defeat the host Huskers.

Girls basketball

Tri-Point 61, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 34: At Cullom, the Falcons dropped the road game to the Chargers.

Girls bowling

Ottawa 2,666, Streator 2,517: At the Streator Elks Club, the Bulldogs fell to 5-4 with the loss to the rival Pirates.

Streator was led by Lily Michael (531 series, 189 high game), Lisa Lopez (464, 172) and Kaitlyn Pettyjohn (443, 179).