Top-seed Woodland, No. 2 Marquette win semifinal games at Tri-County Tournament: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Warriors and Crusaders to meet Friday in championship game

By Brian Hoxsey

Boys basketball

Marquette 64, Seneca 56: In the semifinals of the 99th Tri-County Conference Tournament in Granville, the No. 2-seeded Crusaders outscored the No. 3-seeded Fighting Irish 44-23 in the middle two quarters to advance to Friday’s 8 p.m. championship game against top-seeded Woodland.

Luke McCullough and Alec Novotney led Marquette (16-5) with 18 and 17 points respectively, while Lucas Craig added 11 points and Griffin Dobberstein seven points.

Cam Shriey netted a game-high 21 points for Seneca (10-13) - which plays Dwight at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the third-place game. Brady Sheedy added 11 points and Brayden Simek nine points.

Woodland 58, Dwight 51: In the semifinals of the 99th Tri-County Conference Tournament in Granville, the top-seeded Warriors (15-6) advanced to the title game for the first time since 2010 with the triumph over the No. 5-seeded Trojans (11-9).

Woodland led by four at halftime but trailed by one entering the final eight minutes.

Plano 53, Serena 51: At Serena, the Reapers scored in the final seconds to defeat the host Huskers.

Girls basketball

Tri-Point 61, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 34: At Cullom, the Falcons dropped the road game to the Chargers.

Girls bowling

Ottawa 2,666, Streator 2,517: At the Streator Elks Club, the Bulldogs fell to 5-4 with the loss to the rival Pirates.

Streator was led by Lily Michael (531 series, 189 high game), Lisa Lopez (464, 172) and Kaitlyn Pettyjohn (443, 179).

Brian Hoxsey

Brian Hoxsey

I worked for 25 years as a CNC operator and in 2005 answered an ad in The Times for a freelance sports writer position. I became a full-time sports writer/columnist for The Times in February of 2016. I enjoy researching high school athletics history, and in my spare time like to do the same, but also play video games and watch Twitch.