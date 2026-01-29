People prepare to brave the elements for Penguin Plunge Winter Festival

Three more members of the Simon's Squad jump into frigid waters at the Penguin Plunge Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa. Simon's Squad raised $35,000 of the $106,000 raised by the event. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

More than 100 people will channel their courage this weekend at the Penguin Plunge Winter Festival.

They will plunge into icy water in support of area children with critical illnesses by joining the Penguin Plunge at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa.

Proceeds from this event benefit Make-A-Wish Illinois.

Participants raise money to take the plunge, either fully jumping into an icy pond or dipping their toes. This annual winter fundraiser helps Make-A-Wish’s mission to create life-changing wishes for Illinois children with critical illnesses.

Registration opens at 11 a.m. and continues through 1 p.m. Music, food and beverages will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. At 12:30 p.m., there will be a short program that includes remarks from a Wish family and a Make-A-Wish representative.

At 1 p.m., participants will brave the elements and plunge into the icy water.

Skydive Chicago in Ottawa is located at 3215 E. 1969th Road.

For information on the event or to donate, visit site.wish.org/penguin2026 or call 630-660-9669.