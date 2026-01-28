Princeton boys rally at Riverdale but drop Three Rivers crossover: Tuesday’s BCR Roundup

Boys basketball

Riverdale 87, Princeton 75: The Tigers trailed by 20 at the half (52-32) and rallied within four in the fourth quarter, but came up short in Three Rivers Conference crossover in Port Byron Tuesday night.

Ryan Jagers led the Tigers with 19 points with Jack Oester adding 17 and Julian Mucha 15. The 75 points were the most for the Tigers’ since their 86-83 win over Bureau Valley at the Colmone Classic.

Jackson Tegeler poured in 40 points for the Rams and Colton Clark added 25.

Between them, the Rams (12) and Tigers (11) combined for 23 3-pointers on the night.

Mendota 69, Hall 47: The Trojans outscored the Red Devils 26-6 in the third quarter to pull away for a Three Rivers East victory in Spring Valley.

Braden Curran scored 19 points for Hall (11-10, 1-4).

Dane Doyle led Mendota (19-5, 4-1) with 16 points, while Cole and Aden Tillman each scored 13 points and Drew Becker added 10 points.

IESA Regionals

Chillicothe 50, Princeton Logan 45: The top-seeded Lions fell in 3A regional semifinal play at Kewanee on Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Mercer County 45, St. Bede 44: Lili McClain scored 16 points as the Bruins fell short in nonconference play in Aledo on Tuesday.

Savannah Bray and Ava Balestri each added nine points for St. Bede (13-11).