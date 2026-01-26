The Times Athlete of the Week: Somonauk/Leland girls basketball’s Kiley Mason

After an online vote with 423 votes cast, Somonauk/Leland girls basketball’s Kiley Mason was selected The Times Athlete of the Week, receiving 257.

Also on last week’s ballot were runner-up Anna Hjerpe (Serena girls basketball), Tyson Kolojay (Streator boys bowling) and Brayden Simek (Seneca boys basketball).

Somonauk/Leland's Kiley Mason, right, tries to hold off La Salle-Peru's Alexus Hines during their game in the Tim Humes Breakout at Somonauk High School. (Mark Busch)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

This is your second school year in a row being voted as a The Times Athlete of the Week, a rare feat – especially so for student-athletes from smaller schools. How does that support from the Somonauk/Leland community make you feel?

Mason: I feel very supported by the Leland community and school. Even though I am eager to graduate in the spring, I am grateful that I got to grow up in a caring and kind community. I love Leland. Being a part of a sport that has two schools combined is definitely different from what most student-athletes experience, but I still do feel supported by the Somonauk community. I have made some amazing friends at Somonauk while playing with these girls.

How old were you when you started playing basketball, and what got you into the game?

Mason: I started playing basketball in third grade. My dad was my biggest influence. He loves basketball and taught me just about everything I know. He is definitely my biggest supporter when it comes to basketball.

What has it been like to be part of the program as its been on this upward trajectory?

Mason: I am happy that I am a part of a program that is experiencing a positive trend. I just hope I am a good role model for the underclassmen we have on the team and the younger girls who come and watch our games. I want those girls to be a part of a sport they have fun playing and can find success in. I want this program to continue to grow and get more competitive after I graduate.

What are a few of your favorite high school gyms you’ve gotten the chance to play in?

Mason: My favorite gyms, besides our home floor, are Amboy’s and Seneca’s. One gym I wish I got to play in is Ashton-Franklin Center’s, because I have heard great things about it from my peers who have played in there.

You mentioned in last year’s Q&A that you compete in rodeo and have nine horses. What events do you compete in, and what do you enjoy about the equestrian life?

Mason: I compete in four events: breakaway roping, barrel racing, pole bending and team roping. All these events are timed, and whoever gets them completed the fastest wins. What I love most about having horses is the bond I create with them. My horses and I are a team.

What goals do you have for yourself and the team as the postseason approaches, and what will it take to reach them?

Mason: I want our team to continue improving until it is time for the postseason. When we get to that point, I just want to focus on one game at a time, and I hope my teammates will do the same.

Do you have a favorite collegiate/professional basketball player? What do you like about his or her game?

Mason: My favorite professional basketball player is Paige Bueckers. She is confident and calm in difficult situations, she is lockdown on defense, unselfish with the ball, and she is very efficient at scoring anywhere on the court.

Aside from your love of rodeo, is there something else about you that people who only know you through school sports might find surprising?

Mason: I am cross-dominant. I write, use utensils and other small tasks with my left hand, while I play sports with my right hand.

You said last year that you hoped to play basketball in college and study to be a veterinarian. Is that still the plan?

Mason: Next year I will be continuing to play basketball at Illinois Valley Community College while most likely majoring in biology. I am exploring my career options a little more before college starts in the fall, but being a veterinarian is still at the top of my list.