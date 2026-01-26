Shaw Local

Putnam library screens chocolate documentary Feb. 5

“Chocolate Road” explores cacao farming and fair-trade practices

Putnam County Library

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Condit Branch will screen “Chocolate Road” at 4 p.m. Thursday as part of its Docs & Dialogue series.

The 93-minute documentary follows three internationally recognized chocolatiers—Maribel Lieberman, Susumu Koyama and Mikkel Friis-Holm—as they trace chocolate from cacao farms to finished confections, according to the library.

The film examines the social, cultural and economic impact of cacao cultivation on communities worldwide and highlights the importance of understanding a food’s origin.

Fair-trade chocolate samples and refreshments will be available for attendees during the program.

The screening is free and open to the public. The film is not rated and is presented through Kanopy.

The Condit Branch is located at 105 N. Center St., Putnam. For more information, call 815-339-2038.

