Putnam County sheriff to offer local student $500 scholarship

Putnam County Sheriff Joshua Boedigheimer will award a $500 scholarship for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will award over $58,000 in college scholarships to Illinois students pursuing higher education.

The scholarship can only be applied to fees, tuition and books. Students enrolled in online learning may also apply.

Application requirements include:

Applicants must be a permanent Illinois resident

Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2026-27 school year, excluding summer sessions

Scholarship applications are available at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, 120 N. Fourth St., Hennepin, or online at ilsheriff.org/youth-2. All completed applications must be returned by March 13 to the sheriff’s office.

For more information, call 815-925-7015 or visit a college financial aid office or high school advising center.