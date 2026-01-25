Shaw Local

Ottawa urges residents to prevent frozen pipes during cold snap

City recommends letting water trickle, opening cabinet doors to maintain circulation

With cold, windy weather expected, Ottawa officials are urging residents to prevent frozen pipes by letting faucets trickle.

By Bill Freskos

With continued cold and windy weather this weekend, Ottawa is reminding residents to take precautions to prevent frozen water lines.

In a news release, city officials recommend allowing a small trickle of water to run from both hot and cold faucets this weekend.

According to AP Plumbing, the doors you leave open can also play a big role in getting the right amount of air circulation to help keep your pipes warm. For example, you’ll want to open your kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to circulate warm air that will help keep pipes from freezing over.

AP Plumbing also gave tips on what to do if your pipes do freeze.

If a pipe freezes, turn on the faucet and slowly apply heat to the frozen area using a hair dryer or space heater. Continue doing that until water pressure returns.

If you cannot find the frozen pipe, call a plumber. If a pipe bursts, shut off the water immediately and contact an emergency plumber.

