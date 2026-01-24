Somonauk/Leland, Earlville girls close Little Ten Tournament with victories: The Times Friday Roundup

Girls basketball

Somonauk/Leland 46, Hinckley-Big Rock 43: At Serena in the third-place game of the Little Ten Conference Tournament on Friday, the Bobcats earned third place.

Leading Somonauk/Leland were Kiley Mason with 14 points, Ella Roberts with 12, and Alexa Larson and Abby Hohmann with five points apiece.

Earlville 49, Newark 19: At Serena in the consolation game of the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the Red Raiders handled the Norsemen led by Audrey Scherer’s 17-point, eight-rebound performance and a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds courtesy of Bailey Miller.

Jacey Helgesen added eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Madelyn Smieszkal scored six points for Newark.

Boys basketball

LeRoy 60, Lexington 57; Tremont 71, El Paso-Gridley 69: At Bloomington in the 114th McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament, the Panthers and Turks earned spots in Saturday’s 8 p.m. championship game.

Dwight 68, Seneca 60: At Dwight, the host Trojans topped the visiting Fighting Irish despite a 31-point, 15-rebound double double by Seneca’s Cam Shriey.

Zeb Maxwell added nine points and Miles LeRoy seven for the Irish.

Joey Starks led Dwight with 22 points. Evan Cox added 17, and Joe Duffy scored 12.