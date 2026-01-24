Chief Senachwine Chapter explores Revolutionary War ancestry

The Chief Senachwine Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is helping members research ancestors who participated in the American Revolution. (Photo provided by Chief Senachwine Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution)

The Chief Senachwine Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is helping members research ancestors who participated in the American Revolution.

The organization’s members are descended from those who fought in pivotal early battles, including Lexington, Concord, Bunker Hill and the Siege of Boston, according to the chapter.

Early American campaigns also included the Invasion of Quebec, the capture of Fort Ticonderoga and battles at Valcour Island, Monmouth, Saratoga, Rhode Island and Stony Brook. The Continental Army also conducted raids against the Onondaga Indians in response to attacks on American settlements.

“Ancestors of the members of the Chief Senachwine Chapter in Princeton are descended from our illustrious forefathers and helped found our country,” the chapter said.

Those interested in researching relatives who participated in the American Revolution are encouraged to contact the chapter at 815-866-4288.