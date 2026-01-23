Warming centers open across the Illinois Valley

A life-threatening cold is settling across the Illinois Valley this weekend, with warming centers opening to provide relief for those in need.
Please contact individual facilities or call ahead to confirm availability.
La Salle County
Community Food Basket, 725 Fulton St., Ottawa, is open Monday, Tuesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Phone: 815-431-0155.
La Salle City Hall, 745 2nd St., is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phone: 815-223-3755
La Salle County Jail lobby, 707 E. Etna Road, is open 24/7. Phone: 815-434-8383.
Ottawa Police/Fire Department lobby is open 24/7 at 301 W. Lafayette St. Phone: 815-434-3785.
Ottawa City Hall, 301 W. Madison St., is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 815-433-0161.
PADS Shelter, 1120 Canal St., Ottawa, is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 815-433-1292.
Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa, is open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Phone: 815-434-0509.
Salvation Army, 516 W. Madison St., Ottawa, is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 815-433-0798.
Seneca Village Hall Council Chambers, 340 N. Cash St., is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For after-hours assistance, contact the Seneca Police Department at 815-357-8726.
YMCA, 411 Canal St., Ottawa, lobby is open Monday-Friday 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 815-433-2395.
Bureau County
Buda Library, 104 W. Main: 309-895-7701
Bureau-Leepertown Library, 201 E. Nebraska: 815- 659-3283
DePue-Selby Township Library, 101 Depot St.: 815-447-2660
Ladd Library, 125 N. Main: 815-894-3254
LaMoille-Clarion, 81 N. Main: 815-638-2356
Mineral Library, 104 W. Main: 309-288-3971
Neponset Library, 201 W. Commercial: 309-594-2204
Ohio Library, 112 N. Main: 815-376-5422
Princeton Library, 698 E. Peru: 815- 875-1331
Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library, 215 E. Cleveland, Spring Valley: 815-663-4741
Sheffield Library, 136 E. Cook: 815-454-2628
Tiskilwa Library, 119 E. Main: 815-646-4511
Walnut Library, 101 Heaton St.: 815-379-2159
Wyanet Library, 103 E. Main: 815-699-2342
Buda Village Hall, 105 W. Main St., is available by contacting the village. Phone: 309-895-2408.
Spring Valley City Clerk’s office, 215 N. Greenwood St., is available. If locked, contact the police department next door. Phone:815- 663-2351
For overnight accommodation, contact Princeton’s Arukah at 815-872-2943.