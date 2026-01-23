Warming centers open across the Illinois Valley

A life-threatening cold is settling across the Illinois Valley this weekend, with warming centers opening to provide relief for those in need. (Scott Anderson)

A life-threatening cold is settling across the Illinois Valley this weekend, with warming centers opening to provide relief for those in need.

Please contact individual facilities or call ahead to confirm availability.

Community Food Basket, 725 Fulton St., Ottawa, is open Monday, Tuesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Phone: 815-431-0155.

La Salle City Hall, 745 2nd St., is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phone: 815-223-3755

La Salle County Jail lobby, 707 E. Etna Road, is open 24/7. Phone: 815-434-8383.

Ottawa Police/Fire Department lobby is open 24/7 at 301 W. Lafayette St. Phone: 815-434-3785.

Ottawa City Hall, 301 W. Madison St., is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 815-433-0161.

PADS Shelter, 1120 Canal St., Ottawa, is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 815-433-1292.

Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa, is open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Phone: 815-434-0509.

Salvation Army, 516 W. Madison St., Ottawa, is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 815-433-0798.

Seneca Village Hall Council Chambers, 340 N. Cash St., is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For after-hours assistance, contact the Seneca Police Department at 815-357-8726.

YMCA, 411 Canal St., Ottawa, lobby is open Monday-Friday 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 815-433-2395.

Buda Library, 104 W. Main: 309-895-7701

Bureau-Leepertown Library, 201 E. Nebraska: 815- 659-3283

DePue-Selby Township Library, 101 Depot St.: 815-447-2660

Ladd Library, 125 N. Main: 815-894-3254

LaMoille-Clarion, 81 N. Main: 815-638-2356

Mineral Library, 104 W. Main: 309-288-3971

Neponset Library, 201 W. Commercial: 309-594-2204

Ohio Library, 112 N. Main: 815-376-5422

Princeton Library, 698 E. Peru: 815- 875-1331

Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library, 215 E. Cleveland, Spring Valley: 815-663-4741

Sheffield Library, 136 E. Cook: 815-454-2628

Tiskilwa Library, 119 E. Main: 815-646-4511

Walnut Library, 101 Heaton St.: 815-379-2159

Wyanet Library, 103 E. Main: 815-699-2342

Buda Village Hall, 105 W. Main St., is available by contacting the village. Phone: 309-895-2408.

Spring Valley City Clerk’s office, 215 N. Greenwood St., is available. If locked, contact the police department next door. Phone:815- 663-2351

For overnight accommodation, contact Princeton’s Arukah at 815-872-2943.