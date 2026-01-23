Two-story home fully engulfed in fire on Bucklin Street in La Salle

Heavy smoke billows from the front-west-facing side of a two-story home in the 800 block of Bucklin Street in La Salle on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. The residence was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. (Tom Collins)

La Salle firefighters were dispatched on Friday afternoon to a two-story home in the 800 block of Bucklin Street, directly south of Burgess Funeral Home, which was fully engulfed in flames.

A woman, her son and her dog evacuated safely from the residence. The family then took refuge in a neighbor’s residence and could not be approached for comment.

Heavy smoke billowed from the front-west-facing side of the house.

At 12:40 p.m., La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said the fire is not yet under control and, complicating matters, it was contained around a gas meter, and firefighters are waiting for Ameren to come turn it off.

Firefighters broke the northside windows and cut a hole in the roof to access the seat of the fire.

An aerial truck from the Peru Fire Department extends toward the roof of the burning structure, allowing firefighters to reach the seat of the fire and conduct roof operations. (Tom Collins)

Firefighters from the Peru, Oglesby and Utica fire departments responded to the scene. The Peru Fire Department provided an aerial truck to help firefighters reach the roof.

Firefighters also battled subzero temperatures. Midday temperatures were hovering around zero at the time of dispatch.

Bucklin Street is closed between 8th and 9th Streets.

This is a developing story and will be updated.