Streator Elks give back to community with donations, student support

The Streator Elks Lodge #591 is giving back to the community with donations that support local students, veterans and families in need.

The lodge recently donated $1,000 to Streator High School Food Pantry to help students and families have access to meals, and $1,000 to the La Salle Veterans Home to provide essential items and services for its residents.

Also, a grant from the Elks National Foundation is funding free student bowling nights once a month for seven months.

“The Elks are committed to giving back to the community and supporting both students and veterans,” the lodge wrote in a statement. “These donations help provide essential resources and fun opportunities for people in Streator.”

Special thanks were given to Tony Bitto, Karie Hallowell, Amy Jo Lotshaw, Wayne Modaff, John Mouser, and Robert “Obie” Oberholtzer for their contributions.