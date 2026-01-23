Princeton girls rally from 10-point deficit to top Kewanee: Thursday BCR roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Princeton 48, Kewanee 44: The Tigresses rallied from a 10-point deficit in the first quarter for a key Three Rivers East victory at Kewanee on Thursday.

Danica Burden hit a jumper for her first points of the game and Keighley Davis took in a layup off a steal to put the Tigresses up for good at 46-42.

PHS, which trailed 15-5 in the first quarter, forced 7 Kewanee turnovers in the fourth quarter on the way to avenging an early-season loss.

Davis finished with 26 points with Payton Brandt adding 17.

Bureau Valley 58, United 25: The Storm opened up a 55–14 lead heading into the fourth quarter, knocking down 10 three-pointers on the night, to surge to a Lincoln Trail Conference win in Monmouth.

Libby Endress led the Storm with 21 points with Brynley Doty and Ashlyn Maupin adding nine each and Brooke Helms eight.

It was the seventh straight win for the Storm (16-7, 5-1).

E-P 33, Hall 25: The Red Devils fell in Three Rivers East play at Erie on Thursday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley JV 50, PCA 48: Brandon Carrington scored 20 points and Tristen Nelson hit three 3-pointers in the second half to lead the Storm to victory at the Storm Cellar on Thursday.

Trustin Crew led Princeton Christian Academy with 20 points and Matthew Gibson added 10.