OTHS Wind Ensemble to perform in Peoria at IMEC

The Ottawa Township High School Wind Ensemble will perform at the Illinois Music Education Conference (IMEC) on Jan. 30 at the Peoria Civic Center.

The OTHS Wind Ensemble, comprised of top musicians from the overall OTHS band program, is one of four high school bands selected to perform at this year’s three-day conference presented by the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA).

“It’s a huge honor for the band program that only comes with sustained quality,” says OTHS band director Andrew Jacobi. “This performance is a chance to show the larger Illinois music community what we’re doing,”

“Our district is very fortunate to have talented and dedicated music students representing our high school at this prestigious event,” OTHS Superintendent Dr. Michael Cushing said. “We are also fortunate to have highly skilled faculty and staff members leading our music programs at both the high school and affiliated elementary and middle schools.”

In March of the prior school year, Illinois band directors submit ensembles for consideration to perform at the IMEC. The application requires two recordings, two letters of recommendation from current ILMEA members, and programs from three or four recent concerts. An ILMEA review committee evaluates the recordings in May, with selections following soon after.

“I’ve applied several times in the past and received that rejection letter each time,” Jacobi said. “Last May, I think I was halfway through reading the email before realizing it was the acceptance letter!”

Jacobi said this year’s selection is recognition of hard work by past and present students to rebuild the music program after the COVID pandemic.

“In some ways, we are still rebuilding, but the commitment of the students has been outstanding throughout this rebuild,” he said. “I never imagined that we’d reach this point this quickly.”

Jacobi adds that reaching this honor is a testament to the support of the entire Ottawa community, giving specific credit to the parents of music students and his OTHS colleague, choir director Ali Stachowicz.

“Her constant support and excitement for music helped fuel the growth of our program,” he said.

To prepare, the OTHS Wind Ensemble is hosting a free concert in the OTHS auditorium at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan 26.

For more information, visit the ILMEA website.