OTHS closure will not impact Jan 24 events

Due to school not being in session at Ottawa Township High School (OTHS) on Friday, Jan. 23 all activities at OTHS are cancelled, including sporting events.

All activities on Saturday, Jan. 24, at OTHS are not cancelled and are currently on schedule.

The members of the 2026 OTHS Educational Foundation Hall of Fame class were supposed to be introduced between basketball games at OTHS in Kingman Gym on Jan 23. That has now been cancelled.

The OTHS Educational Foundation Hall of Fame activities scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24 will not be cancelled, and the itinerary for that event will proceed as planned.

The induction ceremony begins at 4 p.m. in the OTHS auditorium, with a banquet at the Rivers Edge Event Center immediately following the ceremony.

The Rivers Edge Event Center is located at 401 W Main St.

For information on purchasing tickets or other details about the event, contact Susan MacDonald at smacdonald@ottawahigh.com or Kelly Schmitt at kschmitt@ottawahigh.com.