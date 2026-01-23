IVCC selects mental health counseling service to better support students.

An Illinois Valley Community College student works in one of the many hallway study areas at the Oglesby campus. The college board approved a tuition increase of $6 per credit hour during Thursday's board meeting.

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees approved an expansion of access to campus mental health counseling. They hired a provider to supply virtual services beyond school hours.

Uwill Mental Health and Wellness will extend services to evenings, weekends and other periods when the college is closed, and the on-campus provider Transformative Growth is not available.

Uwill is based in Massachusetts and serves colleges and universities nationwide,

The Board of Trustees authorized a one-year contract for $43,000.

Transformative Growth will continue to serve students when the college is in session. The demand for its services has increased each year since Transformative Growth began providing free or affordable sessions in 2022.

IVCC President Dr. Tracy Morris indicated that a small number of students opted to continue therapy beyond receiving the four free sessions offered.

For more information on the updated services, call (815) 224-0465.