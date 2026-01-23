IVCC offers airplane pilot training class

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center will offer a 12-session private pilot ground training course from 6-8 p.m on Tuesdays beginning Feb 3 at the main Oglesby campus.

Instructed by Joseph Nimee, the course provides knowledge of flight controls and instruments, airport and airspace considerations, aircraft weight and balance, aircraft performance tables, basic weather meteorology, federal aviation regulations, flight psychology, and emergency preparedness. Upon completion, students will be prepared for the FAA Private Pilot Knowledge Exam.

The cost of the class is $359 and the course is open to students 15 and older. The class ID number is 25904.

Materials are included in the cost of the class; students are responsible for paying the FAA Private Pilot Knowledge Exam fee.

Students will tour Illinois Valley Regional Airport and experience a flight simulator from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 28.

The course runs through April 28.