IVCC Facilities Committee to review construction projects

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees Facilities Committee will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to review current and upcoming construction projects.

The committee will receive updates on the college’s 2025 campus renovation progress and projected 2026 renovations, according to the college. The agenda also includes updates on the Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski Agricultural Education Center, a Capital Development Board parking lot project and an emergency management strategic plan.

Recommendations from the committee will be presented for action at an upcoming Board of Trustees meeting.

The full agenda, Board materials and a link to access the meeting are available at ivcc.edu/board.