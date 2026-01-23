A look at Bureau County area cancellations, postponements

Mother Nature is packing a cold punch this weekend.

Bureau area cancellations and postponements include:

The Ridgewood at Bureau Valley boys basketball games on Friday have been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 7 with the sophomores at 1 p.m. followed by the varsity.

Friday’s Mendota at Hall boys basketball games are being rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 27 with the freshmen and JV playing at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m.

Mendota will not be attending the Orion wrestling tournament.

The Kaneland at Ottawa girls-boys doubleheader on Friday has been postponed and will be made up on separate dates. The girls will play on Wednesday, Jan. 28 starting with the JV at 5:30 p.m. The boys will now play on Tuesday, Feb. 17 starting at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Mendota is canceling its freshmen girls game at home vs. St. Bede and its JV girls game at Princeton.

Saturday’s Orangeville at LaMoille boys basketball game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.