Underwood secures funds for Illinois Valley Food Pantry

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry in Peru will receive funding from the federal government to help expand its refrigeration and storage capacity, allowing it to serve more families in the community.

The project, “Expanding Hope and Reducing Hunger,” is securing $550,000 to support food security in the Illinois Valley.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, a Democratic member of the House Appropriations Committee, announced that she secured Community Project Funding for this initiative.

“From my very first day in Congress, bringing federal resources home to our community has been a top priority,” Underwood said. “These investments will have a profound impact, making a tangible difference in the lives of families and keeping our community healthy and strong.”