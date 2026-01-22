St. Bede to hold Feb. 10 blood drive

St. Bede Academy senior Devin Steil donated blood at the community blood drive held at St. Bede Academy this past fall. St. Bede will hold its second community blood drive of the school year on Feb. 10, 2026. (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

St. Bede Academy has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a public blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10, in the Perino Science Center.

Appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins also are welcome as availability allows.

Save time with RapidPass. Donors can save up to 15 minutes by completing the RapidPass online health history questionnaire before their appointment. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass for more information and to get started.

For this drive, your donation has an even greater impact. For every 100 pints of blood collected, the American Red Cross will award a $1,000 scholarship to one or more graduating seniors at St. Bede Academy.

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage, as requests from hospitals exceed the available supply, drawing down the blood supply by about 35% over the past month. Without immediate action, patients face a serious risk.