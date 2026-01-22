Princeton High School musicians selected for All-State Music Festival

Levi Boggs, left, a senior at Princeton High School, holds his tuba after being selected for the All-State Honors Orchestra. Scarlett Nichols, a junior, holds her flute after being selected for the All-State Band. Both students will perform at the ILMEA All-State Music Festival at the Peoria Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 31. (Photo provided by Steven Olson)

Two students from Princeton High School have been selected to participate in the ILMEA All-State Music Festival, the highest honor for student musicians in Illinois.

Levi Boggs, a senior, was selected to play tuba with the All-State Honors Orchestra, the upper of two all-state groups. Boggs was previously selected for All-State his sophomore year and received a “Best of Day” award for his tuba solo at IHSA Solo and Ensemble last spring.

Scarlett Nichols, a junior, was selected to play flute with the All-State Band. Nichols also performs with the Peoria Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Both students were selected through an audition process in October and participated in a regional festival at Augustana in November. They will travel to Peoria to rehearse in ensembles with top musicians from around the state and perform at the Peoria Civic Center at 7 p.m. Saturday.