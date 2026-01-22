Princeton High School musicians selected for All-State Music Festival

Two students from Princeton High School have been selected to participate in the ILMEA All-State Music Festival, the highest honor for student musicians in Illinois.
Levi Boggs, a senior, was selected to play tuba with the All-State Honors Orchestra, the upper of two all-state groups. Boggs was previously selected for All-State his sophomore year and received a “Best of Day” award for his tuba solo at IHSA Solo and Ensemble last spring.
Scarlett Nichols, a junior, was selected to play flute with the All-State Band. Nichols also performs with the Peoria Youth Symphony Orchestra.
Both students were selected through an audition process in October and participated in a regional festival at Augustana in November. They will travel to Peoria to rehearse in ensembles with top musicians from around the state and perform at the Peoria Civic Center at 7 p.m. Saturday.