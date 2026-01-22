Ottawa partnering with Conservation Foundation for rain barrel sale

The city of Ottawa is partnering with The Conservation Foundation to provide residents with the opportunity to purchase a rain barrel with no delivery fee. (Scott Anderson)

This annual program provides residents with an affordable way to conserve water, reduce stormwater runoff and protect local waterways.

Rain barrels help collect and store rainwater for later use in gardens and landscaping, reducing demand on municipal water supplies while helping to prevent excess runoff into storm drains and local rivers.

The sale begins Feb. 1 and runs through April 1. Online orders will be accepted through April 5.

Purchased barrels can be picked up between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, April 11, in the Riordan Pool parking lot, 600 Utica Drive.

To register or find more information, visit the city website or call Cassi Skoflanc at 815-433-0161, ext. 224.

To place an online order, visit upcycle-products.com/il-programs/ot.