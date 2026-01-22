Ottawa man held after four felonies, five months on the lam

The Streator City Park shooting resulted in two arrests. The alleged gunman has been in jail while awaiting trial. The victim, alleged to have illegally carried a gun, was out on pretrial release.

But that’s no longer. A judge decided Tuesday that Jaleel Berry had skipped too many court dates and was accused of too many pretrial violations to get another bid for release. This time, he’ll stay in the La Salle County Jail.

“Is it likely he’s going to comply with additional terms and conditions of release?” Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. asked rhetorically. “No.”

Berry, 34, variously listed in Streator and Ottawa, is charged in La Salle County Circuit Court with four felonies, led by two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), both Class 1 felonies carrying four to 15 years in prison. One of the counts alleges that he took cocaine into the La Salle County Jail.

At a Tuesday detention hearing in La Salle County Circuit Court, prosecutor Laura Hall said Berry racked up three felonies since the Streator shooting and hadn’t shown up to court in five months.

After U.S. Marshal’s Service agents picked up Berry on Tuesday, they seized 14 grams of purported cocaine.

“That’s more than personal use,” Hall said. “It’s indicative of intent to distribute.”

Public Defender Ryan Hamer argued that Berry had been the victim of a gunshot and potentially targeted for murder – “Mr. Berry was in fear for his life” – which cast his recent no-shows in a different light. Hamer suggested that home confinement with GPS monitoring would ensure he keeps future court dates.

But the judge was unimpressed with Berry’s five-month absence and the accumulating number of offenses. Ryan’s detention order means Berry now must stand trial within 90 days. Ryan set the trial for March 16.

Berry’s legal problems started in 2024, when Doyle allegedly opened fire at a birthday party at Streator City Park. (Doyle is set for trial Feb. 2.) Berry survived the gunshot but was alleged to have carried a .38-caliber pistol despite a felony record.

Berry skipped a Sept. 12 court date and was at large until Tuesday, when he was picked up on the gun and drug charges, as well as a newly filed count of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender.