La Salle-Peru High School names Renaissance Students of the Month

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday. Students recognized this month were Alexia Siwinski, Alaina Hernandez, Owen Lamps, Michaela Smith, Ethan Delarosa, Gia Grebner, Aziz Khouaja, Braden Brown, Madonna Duncan and Avalyn Edwall. (Photo provided by La Salle-Peru High School)

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday.

Students recognized this month were Alexia Siwinski, Alaina Hernandez, Owen Lamps, Michaela Smith, Ethan Delarosa, Gia Grebner, Aziz Khouaja, Braden Brown, Madonna Duncan and Avalyn Edwall.

Students are nominated for this honor by teachers, coaches and staff. Duncan was also chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize: a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and the L-P Booster Club.