Gale Landers to be inducted into OTHS Hall of Fame

The Ottawa Township High School Educational Foundation will induct Gale Landers into its 2026 Hall of Fame class.

Landers and other members of the 2026 Hall of Fame class will be enshrined in an induction ceremony at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 24 at the OTHS auditorium. A banquet will follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ottawa. Tickets for the event are $45.

Landers was the president of the OTHS Class of 1971 and was a football, basketball, baseball and track athlete. He played for the undefeated 1970 football team, which entered the Hall of Fame as a group in 2024.

After graduating from OTHS in 1971, Landers attended Western Illinois University where he continued his athletic career as a baseball player before embarking on a professional career in health and fitness.

In 1984 Landers co-founded Fitness Formula, Ltd, and is now the sole owner of the company.

Landers established partnerships and affiliate relationships with Chicago’s leading hospitals and physical therapy providers.

Recognized as a national leader in the health and fitness industry, Landers was inducted to the Chicago Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame in 2024 and was named the 2023 Advocate of the Year by the Health and Fitness Association.

He served as a member of the board of directors of the International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) and served as the IHRSA Board President in 2000.

Landers played a leading role during the COVID pandemic supporting fitness businesses and advancing industry-saving legislation while serving as the Chairman of the National Health & Fitness Alliance Counsel in 2020.

Landers speaks frequently at fitness conventions and was featured on covers of several industry trade magazines. He founded the FFC Cares Foundation, is an active supporter of Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS and serves as a board member of the non-profit 11-10-02 Foundation, an organization that provides scholarships and grants to students in financial need.

Landers will be introduced along with other members of the 2026 Hall of Fame class in between basketball games at OTHS in Kingman Gym on Jan 23.

For information on purchasing tickets or other details about the event, contact Susan MacDonald at smacdonald@ottawahigh.com or Kelly Schmitt at kschmitt@ottawahigh.com.