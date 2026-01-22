Farm Bureau hosts women’s resilience and mental health workshop

Bureau County Farm Bureau will host a workshop on resilience and mental health for women in agriculture featuring ag mental health specialist Adrienne DeSutter, creator of Sow Hope Grow Hope.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29 at the Black Hawk College East Campus Auditorium, Building A, 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva.

DeSutter will discuss the challenges women in agriculture face and provide tools for self-care and supporting loved ones, according to the Farm Bureau.

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are requested by Friday. To reserve a spot, contact the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468.

The program is sponsored by the Henry, Stark, Mercer, Rock Island, Knox, Bureau and Marshall-Putnam County Farm Bureaus.