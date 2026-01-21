Streator City Council to consider fire department fees, theater taxes

The Streator City Council meets on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to consider fire department lift-assist fees, a public works union contract and back taxes for the Eagle Theater. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Streator City Council meets on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to consider fire department lift-assist fees, a public works union contract and back taxes for the Eagle Theater.

One of the bigger issues is a proposed lift-assist fee for fire department calls to assisted living facilities and nursing homes. Under the ordinance, facilities would get six free lift-assists each year, but after that they’d be charged $35 per responder plus $30 per vehicle.

According to city documents, Streator fire officials report responding about 10 times a month, and each call can tie up emergency vehicles and personnel, potentially delaying responses to real emergencies.

Another item on the agenda concerns the Eagle Theater property, which recently closed.

Streator paid over $60K in delinquent taxes to protect its interest on the property after the owners missed payments. The theater remains in default, and foreclosure could be next if the bankruptcy filing is dismissed.

Council members are also expected to discuss electric bikes, golf carts and other similar vehicles, along with regulations for short-term rentals.