Quilts of Valor hosts National Sew Day Feb. 7

The Tiskilwa Historical Society will host Terry Johnson's Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor presentation at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at the Museum on Main, 110 E. Main St. (Photo provided by Cecille Gerber )

Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor is sponsoring the sew day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1339 N. Euclid Ave., Princeton.

Participants can work on quilt kits and block kits. Lunch will be available for $7, with free coffee, lemonade and water. Door prizes and a silent auction will be held.

Quilts will be awarded to 11 or more veterans at 1 p.m.

At 3 p.m., the event will transition to a fundraiser featuring Music Bingo. Free popcorn will be provided, and beverages will be available for purchase.

To reserve a seat, contact Terry Johnson at 815-866-3534.

Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor covers Bureau, La Salle, Putnam, Marshall, Lee and Henry counties.

The Land of Lincoln Quilt of Valor group will sew at the St. Charles Moose Lodge, 2250 W. Route 38, St. Charles, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To reserve a seat, contact Rita Pennington at 630-204-7470. This group covers Whiteside, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Ogle and Kane counties.

For more information, visit qovf.org.