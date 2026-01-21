Granville library screens Holocaust documentary on Remembrance Day

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch will screen “A Promise to My Father” at 1 p.m. Tuesday in observance of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The 55-minute documentary follows Holocaust survivor Israel “Izzy” Arbeiter as he retraces his wartime experiences in Poland and Germany, according to the library.

Arbeiter returns to his hometown of Płock to search for family possessions hidden in 1939 before the German army advanced. His journey continues to Treblinka, where his parents and younger brother were murdered, and to Auschwitz-Birkenau, where he was imprisoned.

The film documents Arbeiter’s reunions with individuals who risked their lives to help him and includes a meeting with a former German soldier who confronts issues of trauma, memory and forgiveness.

The screening is free and open to the public and is made possible through the World War II Foundation.

The Granville Branch is located at 214 S. McCoy St. For more information, call 815-339-2038.