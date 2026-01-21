Gateway Services offers $2,500 scholarship for disability services students

Gateway Services, Inc. is offering a $2,500 scholarship for students planning to study fields related to intellectual and developmental disabilities. (Manjurul{&pipe}iStock)

Gateway Services, Inc. is offering a $2,500 scholarship for students planning to study fields related to intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Eligible fields of study include human services, psychology, sociology, social work, therapies, counseling, rehabilitation, recreational therapy and special education, according to the organization.

Students currently enrolled in college or university are eligible to apply. Applicants attending a two-year college may apply with the understanding that they will continue their education toward a bachelor’s degree in one of these fields.

Applicants must reside in Bureau, Marshall or Putnam County.

Applications are due by March 1 and are available at forms.gle/XgsYXFAnrUg9p63w9. A link is pinned on Gateway Services’ Facebook page and can be found on their website at gateway-services.org under the “resources” tab.

The scholarship recipient will be selected on or before April 30 based on community involvement and the applicant’s future goals.

“We are excited to be able to offer a scholarship again this year,” said Tracy Wright, CEO of Gateway Services. “We continue to benefit from the generosity of our community, and this is an opportunity to give back to a deserving student who will make an impact in the world of intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

Gateway Services, nearing its 56th year in existence, provides services and supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties.