Deer Park School second quarter honor roll.

Deer Park School announced its students who qualified for the honor roll in the second quarter of the 2025-26 school year.

Ten students qualified for the honor roll. One student from the fifth grade, two students from the sixth grade, four students from the seventh grade, and three students from the eighth grade.

Isabelle Draper, Megan Landrum, Sean Woods, Zoey Dauber, Aaron Kerestes, Ainslee Snook, Savannah Thomas, Mason Collins, John Landrum, and Emma Lukach are your second quarter honor roll students from Deer Park School.