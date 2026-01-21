Bureau Valley Junior High/Elementary perfect attendance recognition.

Thirty students at Bureau Valley Junior High/Elementary had perfect attendance in the first half of the 2025-26 school year.

Six students from third grade, four students from fourth grade, six students from fifth grade, seven students from sixth grade, four students from seventh grade, and three students from eighth grade never missed a day of school in the first semester of the year.

From the third grade: Ayda Aber, Leroy Beasley, Charlotte Hasbrook, Atlas Huber, Zachary Nutter, and Nora Ratcliff.

From the fourth grade: Mason Kelm, Madelyn King, Clara Pratt, and Micah Stevenson.

From the fifth grade: Lennox Benavidez, Lawson Birdsley, Gideon Carroll, Dakota Galassi, Marlena Hilmes, and Piper Landrus.

From the sixth grade: Leah Donnelly, Damon Ely, Tyler Frese, Mia Munoz, Brayden Ratajczak, Brian Roth, and Quinn Salisbury.

From the seventh grade: Ivy Bolin, Sophie Roush, Remi Stevenson, and Gavin Warkins.

From the eighth grade: Zerelda Hilmes, Emri Koning, and Kailee Walters.