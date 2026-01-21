Bureau Valley Junior High honor roll recognition

Twenty-two students at Bureau Valley Junior High reached honor roll status in the second quarter of the 2025-26 school year.

Twenty-two students at Bureau Valley Junior High reached honor roll status in the second quarter of the 2025-26 school year.

Nine students from sixth grade, seven students from seventh grade, and six students from eighth grade achieved a grade point average of at least 3.0 and had zero classes with a grade below a B-.

From the sixth grade: Hunter Colvin, Elyana Drummond, Lillie Fargher, Tucker Ganschow, Camden Gustafson, Kensi Haney, Rylan Schiedel, Luke Stabler, and Kira Travis.

From the seventh grade: Jace Bence, Khloe Cady, Madilynn Dillbeck, Ellie Endress, Kaurie Facemire, Jaxtin Haage, and Gavin Warkins.

From the eighth grade: Taylor Higginbottom, Elin Johnson, Lincoln Ledergerber, Chael Redhair, Krew Sabin, and Myla Wilt.