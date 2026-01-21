Shaw Local

AARP offers free tax preparation at Bureau County Senior Center

Tax-Aide program runs Feb. 13-April 10 for all income levels

By Shaw Local News Network

AARP Foundation will offer free tax preparation services at the Bureau County Senior Center in Princeton beginning Feb. 13.

The Tax-Aide program provides free in-person tax assistance and preparation through April 10. All volunteers are IRS-certified tax counselors.

Appointments are scheduled between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Although the program is aimed at older adults with low to moderate income, anyone may use Tax-Aide regardless of age. AARP membership is not required.

To schedule an appointment, call the Bureau County Senior Center at 815-879-3981 beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Bureau County Senior Center is located in Princeton.

