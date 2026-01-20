The Times Athlete of the Week: Streator girls basketball’s Audrey Arambula

After an online vote that saw 354 ballots cast, Streator girls basketball player Audrey Arambula was selected as The Times Athlete of the Week on a ballot that also included runner-up Nolan Price (Woodland boys basketball), Hunter Hopkins (Marquette girls basketball) and Macy Gochanour (Fieldcrest girls basketball).

Arambula came off the bench against Earlville and came up big late, scoring eight of Streator’s 10 fourth-quarter points in a 33-28 victory at Pops Dale Gymnasium.

Audrey Arambula (5) of Streator brings the ball up the floor against Serena during the Bulldogs' season opener in Seneca. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Arambula: My friends and family like to call me Aud.

How old were you when you started playing basketball, and what got you into the game?

Arambula: I started basketball my freshman year, and I remember going into practice for the first time and being so scared because I had absolutely no idea what I was even doing. I started basketball mainly to keep me in shape for soccer season, but I really just started to enjoy it for what it was.

The team has already topped last year’s win total. Whats been working well for you and your teammates during your wins this season?

Arambula: I think a key thing for us is just communicating and gaining the confidence we need to play well and with togetherness. From the beginning of the season to now, I think I can speak for my whole team when I say that we have all gained an enormous amount of confidence. I think when we all play with confidence, it helps us find our sense of togetherness with a lot more ease.

You’re also an accomplished soccer player. How do you handle that short transition between seasons? Do you practice much basketball during soccer season or soccer during basketball season?

Arambula: By the time basketball season is over, I’m always ecstatic about soccer starting up. During the different seasons, I really just like to focus on the one that I’m playing at the moment.

What are a few of your favorite high school gyms you’ve gotten the chance to play in?

Arambula: I’m gonna have to say I really love playing at home in the Pops. But I’d say another one I really enjoy is Seneca’s.

Whats your favorite book or book series you’ve ever read?

Arambula: I’m not a huge book person, but I really enjoyed “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” [by Taylor Jenkins Reid].

Which one of your teammates cracks you up the most?

Arambula: Ava Gwaltney, undoubtedly. She’s one of the funniest gals I know and never fails to put a big, cheesy smile on my face.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Arambula: My favorite band is The 1975, so I would definitely have to pick them. And if I could see them anywhere, I would say Red Rocks just because it looks so beautiful.

The team’s going out to a local restaurant to celebrate a big win, and you get to choose the place. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Arambula: I don’t think my team would ever willingly let me pick where we went to eat, because if I’m being totally honest, I would say McDonald’s every single time. I love me a good Big Mac.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Arambula: I was in marching/concert band for the longest time. I can play a handful of super cool instruments.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Arambula: I’m not entirely sure what college I would like to go to or what exactly I want to do, but I do know that I would absolutely love to get the chance to play soccer at the collegiate level. That’s always been a big dream of mine.