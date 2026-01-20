Seneca boys wrestling wins twice : The Times Monday Roundup

Boys wrestling

Seneca 65, Prairie Central 16; Seneca 62, Streator 18: At Seneca on senior night, the host Fighting Irish picked up a pair of nonconference victories.

Scoring two victories on the night for Seneca were Cam Chapman (106 pounds), Chris Thompson (113), Wyatt Coop (120), Raiden Terry (126), Mike Kucinic (138), Cam Ingram (144), Aydan Perez (157), Gunner Varland (165), Colton Angeloff (215) and Landyn Ramsey (285).

Garritt Bernstine (132), Eastyn Emm (157) and Noah Pryor (175) scored wins for Streator against Seneca.

Girls basketball

Indian Creek 44, Newark 22: In the opening round of the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Serena, the No. 6-seeded Norsemen trailed 14-6 after one and 30-14 at halftime in the loss to the Timberwolves.

Newark now plays IMSA at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the consolation bracket.

Tri-Valley 47, Fieldcrest 38: In the McClean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at Eureka College, the No. 9-seeded Knights trailed 11-9 after one quarter, 22-12 at the intermission and 33-24 entering the fourth in the quarterfinal loss to the top-seeded Vikings.

Fieldcrest was led by Macy Gochanour’s 24 points while Pru Mangan added 10.

Fieldcrest next plays No. 5-seeded Tremont on Thursday in the fifth-place game semifinals.

Boys basketball

Gardner-South Wilmington 66, Leland 52: At Gardner, Leland trailed 16-12 after one quarter, 31-28 at halftime and 49-43 heading to the fourth quarter in the loss to G-SW.

Leland was led by Declan Brennan (20 points, 16 rebounds), Gunnar Swenson (17 points) and Hayden Spoonmore (12 points).

Lexington 54, Fieldcrest 50: In the McClean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at Illinois Weslyan University’s Shirk Center, the No. 5-seeded Knights dropped the quarterfinal game to the No. 4-seeded Minutemen.

Fieldcrest next plays No. 9-seeded Tri-Valley on Thursday in the fifth-place bracket semifinals.