Putnam library launches youth book club exploring American Revolution

The Putnam County Public Library District will launch its 2026 youth book club series “Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together” at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Condit Branch.

The program is designed for participants ages 8-14 and will explore the nation’s origins through literature and film, according to the library.

January’s selections are “Revolutionary Mary: The True Story of One Woman, the Declaration of Independence, and America’s Fight for Freedom” by Karen Blumenthal and “Her Name Was Mary Katherine: The Only Woman Whose Name Is on the Declaration of Independence” by Ella Schwartz.

Both books tell the true story of Mary Katharine Goddard, a colonial printer who risked her safety to publish the Declaration of Independence and became the only woman whose name appears on it.

Participants will watch a 26-minute excerpt from the 2025 PBS documentary “The American Revolution” directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt, along with short videos connected to themes in the books.

The program is available in person and virtually. Book copies are available at the Condit Branch. Participants may join via Zoom at shorturl.at/gUvJV.

The Condit Branch is located at 105 N. Center St., Putnam. For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit sites.google.com/putnamcountylibrary.org/america250/home.