Putnam library launches teen book club exploring American Revolution

The Putnam County Public Library District will launch its 2026 teen book club series “Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together” at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the McNabb Branch.

The program is designed for participants ages 13-19 and will explore the nation’s origins through literature and film, according to the library.

January’s selection is “Rebellion 1776” by Laurie Halse Anderson. The novel follows thirteen-year-old Elsbeth Culpepper as she navigates the chaos of revolution in Boston during spring 1776 alongside a deadly smallpox outbreak.

Participants will watch a 26-minute excerpt from the 2025 PBS documentary “The American Revolution,” directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt, along with short videos related to themes in the novel.

The program is available in person and virtually. Book copies are available at the McNabb Branch. Participants may join via Zoom at shorturl.at/Yojq6.

The McNabb Branch is located at 322 W. Main St. For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit sites.google.com/putnamcountylibrary.org/america250/home.