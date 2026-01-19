Streator library offers week of activities for all ages

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of programs for children, teens and adults from Jan. 26 through Feb. 1. (Bill Freskos)

A pickle-themed scavenger hunt will run all week, challenging visitors to find hidden items throughout the library. The theme changes weekly.

Children’s programs include a Lego Club running all week for ages 5 and up, with parents required to be present. Mother Goose Club will meet at 11 a.m. Jan. 29 for toddlers up to age 4.

The library will host Pickle Storytime at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 for children up to age 5, featuring stories, games and a pickle taste test.

Teen and adult programs include a Game Time session at 3 p.m. Jan. 28 and a Murder Mystery Meetup at 6 p.m. the same day.

Art classes include an afternoon watercolor painting session at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 and an evening acrylic painting session at 6 p.m. on Jan. 29, both suitable for ages 10 and up. Theater and Special Costumes runs at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 29 for ages 8 and up.

A Pinterest-inspired craft program for teens runs at 6 p.m. Jan. 26.

Indoor mini-golf will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 31 and noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 1. All donations support library programs and services.

All programs are free. For more information, contact the Streator Public Library.