Putnam library hosts DAR genealogy presentation

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch will host a genealogy presentation by the Daughters of the American Revolution at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Becky Hill Piliponis of the Illini Chapter and Jean Galetti of the Chief Senachwine Chapter will present information on the organization’s history and guide attendees through tracing their genealogy to potential Revolutionary War ancestors.

The presentation will explain the steps involved in becoming a member and how family stories may connect to America’s earliest history.

The program will be available in person and via Zoom. Registration for the Zoom option is available at shorturl.at/FLyV1.

The Granville Branch is located at 214 S. McCoy St. For more information, call 815-339-2038.