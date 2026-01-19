Ottawa Township High School honors Trenity Kimes as January Student of Month

Trenity Kimes, a senior at Ottawa Township High School, has been named the OTHS Educational Foundation Student of the Month for January. (Photo provided by OHS)

Trenity Kimes, a senior at Ottawa Township High School, has been named the OTHS Educational Foundation Student of the Month for January.

Kimes was selected from the Business, Career & Technical Education Department for the honor. She attended the November Disney World leadership trip, participating in workshops and activities that develop personal and professional qualities.

“Trenity has made great strides in her academics and has pushed herself this year,” her OTHS teachers said. “Trenity shows excellent leadership in all her classes, especially in early childhood education. She consistently demonstrates an exceptional work ethic and a genuine commitment to do her best.”

Teachers noted that Kimes’ willingness to assist others makes her a valued member of her classes and a positive influence for those around her.

Student of the Month recipients receive a $250 award from the OTHS Educational Foundation and use of a preferred parking space at the school, among other benefits.