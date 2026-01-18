Knights of Columbus donates $3,002 to Gateway Services

The Father Edward Farrell Knights of Columbus 5591 in Princeton has donated $3,002.58 to Gateway Services through its annual Tootsie Roll Drive. (Photo provided by Gateway Services)

Grand Knight Matthew Ernat and Tootsie Roll Drive Chairperson Deacon John Murphy presented the check to Mandi Johnson, CFO of Gateway Services.

The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization, holds the annual drive to raise money for organizations supporting people with intellectual disabilities. All funds remain local.

The donation will support services and program needs for the nearly 200 people served by Gateway Services in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties.

“Year after year, we are so appreciative of the Knights of Columbus and their efforts to raise money and awareness for people with disabilities,” said Tracy Wright, CEO of Gateway Services. “Their commitment and generosity is truly remarkable.”

Gateway Services was established in 1970, the same year the first Tootsie Roll Drive occurred in Chicago.

For more information, visit gateway-services.org or find Gateway Services on Facebook.