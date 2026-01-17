SRCCF opens 2026 scholarship application season.

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation has opened its 2026 scholarship application season. The SRCCF provides educational funding opportunities for students in LaSalle, Bureau, Putnam, and surrounding counties. (Jayce Eustice)

In June of 2025, more than $43,000 in scholarships were awarded to 15 local students.

“These scholarships reflect our community’s investment in the future of local students,” SRCCF founder Pamela Beckett said. “Through donor generosity, we are helping remove financial barriers and open doors for continued learning.”

Each year, the SRCCF administers a scholarship program on behalf of generous individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to help students pursue post-secondary education.

The 2026 scholarship program includes multiple named and designated funds, each with specific eligibility criteria. Awards may be based on academic achievement, financial need, leadership, community involvement, or career goals.

Students are encouraged to review requirements carefully and submit complete applications by the stated deadlines. Educators, counselors, and families are encouraged to help share this opportunity with eligible students.

To apply or see eligibility details, visit https://srccf.org/scholarship-application/ .