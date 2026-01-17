Marseilles police search Illinois River after bridge incident

Marseilles Police searched the Illinois River early Saturday after an individual fell from the Illinois River Bridge on Main Street, Marseilles police captain James Buckingham said in a news release.

At 12:49 a.m., a police officer on routine patrol observed a person sitting on the bridge railing, according to the release.

The officer attempted to de-escalate the situation and persuade the person to move to safety, according to the release. After approximately 30 seconds of speaking, the person released their grip and fell into the river below.

Marseilles Police requested assistance from the Marseilles Area Fire Protection District and the Ottawa River Rescue Squad.

Buckingham said in the release that first responders conducted an extensive visual search of the waterway and a ground search of Bells Island.

After approximately three hours of active searching in difficult conditions, the initial operation was suspended. The individual has not been identified or located, Buckingham said in the release.

Ongoing search efforts are scheduled to resume with the assistance of the Illinois Conservation Police.