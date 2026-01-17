Illinois Valley PADS hosts Coldest Night of the Year walk Feb. 28

More than 100 participated Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in the Coldest Night of the Year Walk fundraiser in downtown Ottawa to benefit the Illinois Valley to Deliver Shelter. (Derek Barichello)

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter (IV PADS) will host its 3rd Annual Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday, Feb. 28, in Ottawa.

The one-mile evening walk will begin at 4 p.m. at the Jordan Block and aims to raise $30,000 to support local shelter services, according to the organization.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a nationwide event held across the United States and Canada to support individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Participants walk together on a winter evening to gain perspective on the challenges faced by those without stable housing while helping fund vital services.

Funds raised through the Ottawa event will directly support Illinois Valley PADS shelters in Ottawa and Peru, providing shelter, meals and supportive services throughout the winter months.

“The Coldest Night of the Year isn’t just a walk—it’s a powerful statement of empathy and action,” Carol Alcorn, executive director of Illinois Valley PADS, said. “By stepping into the cold for a short time, we recognize the daily struggles of those experiencing homelessness. Through fundraising, we help provide warmth, shelter, and hope for our neighbors in need.”

Community members can get involved by visiting cnoy.com/ottawa to register as an individual walker, form a team, serve as a team captain or make a donation.

For more information, visit the Illinois Valley PADS Facebook page, call 815-224-3047 or email ivpads.outreach@gmail.com.