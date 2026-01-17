Illinois Sheriffs’ Association announces scholarships

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association announced that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2026-2027 academic year.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning, full-time. Online learning is also acceptable.

Sheriff Adam Diss of La Salle County will be awarding two scholarships for $500 each.

To be eligible for consideration, an applicant must be a permanent Illinois resident and enrolled as a full-time student for the 2026-27 academic year.

Applications are now available at your local sheriff’s office or on the ISA Website.

Students must complete the application, answer the essay question, and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence by Mar 13.

A directory of sheriffs’ offices is available on the ISA website.

For more information, please contact the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, your local sheriff’s office, high school advising center, or college financial aid office.